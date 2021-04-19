Hong Kong singer and actor Andy Hui back at work for Taiwanese musical drama exactly two years after kissing controversy

Andy Hui is making a comeback with a musical drama to be shot at Taiwan. — Picture via Facebook/AndyHui Joyfulworld

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Hong Kong celebrity Andy Hui is back after a two-year hiatus.

Taiwan’s Apple Daily reported that Hui entered Taiwan on Friday to film a musical drama, exactly two years after he was caught kissing actress Jacqueline Wong.

The 53-year-old Hui told the portal that he would be in Taiwan for about a month and during the two weeks’ quarantine period, he would be memorising the show’s script and exercising.

He has been exercising a lot for the past month to prepare for his role of a Hong Kong singer where he will also be singing the show’s theme song.

Hui, who is married to singer and actress Sammi Cheng, was caught smooching actress Wong at the back of a taxi in April 2019.

Following the controversy, Hui temporarily stopped all work and spent time with Cheng to mend their relationship.

Hui first returned to showbiz by appearing on ViuTV in June last year.

He then returned to the recording studio in November.