Strong message and fresh melody’: Head of jury explains why ‘Gila’ won AJL35 (VIDEO)

The song 'Gila' performed by Kaka Azraff, Noki and Loca B was crowned AJL35 champion. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 15 — The jury of the 35th edition of Anugerah Juara Lagu (AJL35) stands firm with their decision of crowning the song, Gila composed by Ezra Kong, Noki and Loca B fas champion.

AJL35 head of jury Datuk Mokhzani Ismail was reported by Harian Metro as saying that Gila’s strong message and fresh melody are the main factors behind its success.

“Every year, we want to find something ‘new’ in all of the competing songs but the ‘new’ must have the quality as well.

“The lyrics and its content blends well with the current situation with the pandemic.

“The decision to put the three artists also created a wonderful chemistry which has taken the song to a new degree,” Mokhzani.

Mokhzani said that even if the results trigger disputes amongst social media users, the jury stands firm with their decision.

“We need to find the courage to make some changes in this matter.

“It doesn’t matter if our decision is labelled as ‘gila’, but it is our best decision.”

Gila performed by Noki, Loca B and Kaka Azraff was crowned champion of the AJL35 at the Shah Alam City Council’s (MBSA) Auditorium yesterday night.

Aina Abdul’s Semalam ended up runner-up while Hael Husaini and Ezra Kong’s Belenggu Rindu secured third place.