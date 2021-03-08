Hong Kong celebrity Andy Lau loses out to mainland China’s A-list artistes on price tag demands despite superstar status

Lau’s superstardom does not equal the price he commands for movies compared to China's A-list artistes. — Photo via Douyin

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Hong Kong celebrity Andy Lau loses out to China’s A-lists celebrities in terms of raking it in despite his superstar status.

Mirror Media reported that the 59-year-old Lau simply does not demand astronomical figures for his project.

The industry veteran who has been in the business for four decades, charges between NT$86 million (RM12.5 million) and NT$100 million (RM14.6 million) per project.

However, he occasionally skips his fees for films, opting for a cut of the profits. Douyin reportedly paid Andy Lau RM64.1 million to open an account with the network. — Screenshot from Douyin

Given his status and seniority, it’s a far cry from expected numbers given the likes of 19-year-old Chinese actress Wendy Zhang who charges NT$85 million (RM12.4 million) for each film.

Other Chinese artistes who command big numbers are actors Huang Bo, Xu Zheng and Deng Zhao who command NT$170 million (RM24.8 million) per film.

Lau however is still considered valuable to brands, with Chinese video sharing social networking service shelling out NT$440 million (RM64.1 million) to open an account.

Although the number is staggering, Lau’s superstardom justifies the price tag given that he managed to amass 25 million followers within 24 hours.