Who are Hollywood's most dangerous onscreen drivers?

With 61 vehicles trashed in his movies, Vin Diesel takes the prize as Hollywood's most dangerous onscreen driver. ― Picture courtesy of Universal Pictures International France/ETX Studio

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LOS ANGELES, Feb 25 ― Filmmakers will need a hefty budget for vehicles with these actors at the wheel! A recent study set out to investigate which stars have trashed the most vehicles onscreen. And with a multitude of action movies to trawl through, it took hours of research to draw up the ranking of Hollywood's most dangerous onscreen drivers. It comes as little surprise to see Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel top the list, followed closely by Bruce Willis and Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto character from the Fast and Furious franchise has wrecked almost twice as many vehicles onscreen as Jason Bourne, played by Matt Damon. According to research carried out by Scrap Car Comparison, Vin Diesel wrecked no fewer than 30 cars in 2011's Fast Five alone. In total, the American actor is responsible for wrecking 61 vehicles onscreen ― that's one more than Bruce Willis. The legendary Die Hard star takes second place in the ranking of Hollywood's most dangerous drivers, ahead of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who counts some 52 vehicles destroyed onscreen.

The study looked at the number of cars written off onscreen by each actor, taking into account vehicles crashed or wrecked with stars at the wheel, or vehicles ruined with the use of firearms or other means. “Minor damage such as wing mirrors being broken or small dents were not counted in the research,” the study explains. Vin Diesel was at the wheel of 57 of his 61 vehicles wrecked, compared to 35 of the 60 wrecked by Bruce Willis. The Terminator star was driving 30 of the 52 vehicles he destroyed.

Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson come in joint 10th place. Both stars wrecked 18 vehicles onscreen, but while “The Rock” was driving 12 of those, the Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw star was at the wheel of six.

While no female movie star makes the top 10, the study does state that Angelina Jolie wasn't too far behind, trashing a total of 10 vehicles onscreen.

Top 10 most dangerous onscreen drivers

1. Vin Diesel ― 61 (number of vehicles wrecked onscreen)

2. Bruce Willis ― 60

3. Arnold Schwarzenegger ― 52

4. Matt Damon ― 35

5. Keanu Reeves ― 30

6. Tom Hardy ― 29

7. Daniel Craig ― 24

8. Nicolas Cage ― 22

9. Tom Cruise ― 19

10. Dwayne Johnson/Jason Statham ― 18 ― ETX Studio