Actress Amyra Rosli, husband slammed online for wasting cake icing during daughter’s birthday party

PETALING JAYA, Feb 5 — Actress Amyra Rosli and her husband Amar Baharin caused a stir over a photograph that was taken during their daughter’s first birthday celebration recently.

The image which shows the couple’s children — Aqeef Anaqi, three and birthday girl Ayra Aryssa — smothered in pink icing left a bad taste in the mouths of social media users who cried food wastage.

Many took to the actress’s Instagram post to criticise the act, saying it was wasteful and insensitive, especially during the movement control order (MCO) when livelihoods are affected by the pandemic.

“Such a shame looking at this, I have to think twice and three times when it’s my child’s birthday because I’m from the B40 group,” one person commented.

B40 refers to the Bottom 40 per cent of the country who are low-income earners.

“Oh my God, why let your kids play with food? So many can’t get food but you guys?” another person added.

“Sad seeing this, so hard for those who want it but can’t afford, those who can treat it meaninglessly,” one comment read.

The 30-year-old Nur actress has since cleared the air on the matter.

“We are not wasteful,” she told Harian Metro.

“We finished the cake once the photography session was over.

“What people saw was just the icing that was ruined but the cake on the inside was delicious and we ate it.”

She clarified that the concept behind the photograph was to create sweet memories to mark her daughter’s first birthday.

“As if we would buy a cake just take pictures and not eat it.”

The bakery Mad About Cake also chimed in to defend the actress, saying the smashed cake was in fact a dummy for photography purposes.

The bakers said the dummy cake only had one-quarter cake and cream.

“As long as we’ve known Amyra, she’s respectful of others and has been supporting us from before.

“During the pandemic, she would support us by ordering our cakes and would promote our cakes for free,” the bakers wrote in an Instagram post.

Mad About Cake also apologised for offending anyone.