ISTANBUL, Jan 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Turkiye opens up new opportunities to strengthen economic, trade and investment relations between Malaysia and the republic, said Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) chief executive officer Abu Bakar Yusof.

He said this could be seen during the roundtable meeting session of the Prime Minister with 46 key industry players from Turkiye and Malaysia, which yielded positive results when each showed a deep interest in expanding their markets for mutual benefit.

“This is a session that allows Turkish companies to directly ask the Prime Minister and the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister regarding the need to enhance business relations with Malaysia,” he told reporters here.

The meeting yesterday was held in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s three-day official visit to Turkiye and the roundtable session was also attended by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

The meeting was jointly organised by Matrade and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and was attended by major industry players such as Defence Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc, Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc and ASELSAN as well as seven Malaysian companies.

Abu Bakar said the feedback received through the roundtable session yielded positive results as Turkish companies showed keen interest in expanding their markets to Malaysia.

“Some of them want to export to Malaysia or to get more products and goods from Malaysia and of course apart from the products, there is interest shown by Turkish companies to invest in Malaysia,” he added.

Regarding the establishment of the Malaysia-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), Abu Bakar said the platform is a catalyst for economic growth and trade between the two countries as it includes a focus on strengthening bilateral relations in various sectors.

During this visit, Anwar and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of the HLSCC and co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the council.

The establishment of the HLSCC aims to assess the status of bilateral cooperation, review the progress of ongoing initiatives and explore new areas of cooperation. — Bernama