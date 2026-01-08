SHAH ALAM, Jan 8 — The police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing teenage boy and girl, aged 17 and 14 respectively, who were last seen on Monday, January 5.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Ramsay Embol said P Shaswin and A Jesitha were last seen in Taman Alam Megah, leaving together on a motorcycle. They were carrying a backpack at the time.

He confirmed that police received a missing persons report from the teenagers’ parents on January 6.

“Preliminary investigation found that the teenagers left their respective homes in Section 33, Shah Alam, at around 10.30am. The girl is believed to have left with her 17-year-old boyfriend, who works at a courier company.

“She did not take her mobile phone, and although the boy had his phone with him, it could not be reached. Both individuals remain unreachable since they were seen departing on a Honda Wave motorcycle,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the families have said there were no domestic disputes and suspect the pair may have left due to their relationship.

He urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teenagers to contact investigating officer Insp Mohamad Sabri Abd Rani on 017-289 2628. — Bernama