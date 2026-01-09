KUCHING, Jan 9 — Several areas here, including the city centre, Petra Jaya, Kota Samarahan, and Padawan may experience low water pressure and unscheduled water supply interruptions due to a pipe burst near the Haji Baki traffic lights.

Sarawak Water Sdn Bhd (SWSB) said the pipe burst has caused road shoulder embankment failure, resulting in soil erosion and loss of ground support beneath Jalan Haji Baki/Jalan Batu Kitang.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the pipe burst was triggered by a landslide near the Haji Baki traffic lights, resulting in ground movement that imposed excessive stress on the 1,050mm Mild Steel Cement-Lined (MSCL) pumping mains pipeline.

“This caused pipe displacement and rupture, subsequently contributing to the embankment failure. The incident caused a significant discharge of water into the surrounding soil, accelerating erosion, and weakening the road structure.

“It also disrupted the water pumping system, leading to low reservoir levels and resulting in low water pressure and unscheduled water supply interruptions in several areas,” SWSB said in a statement posted on the SWSB Southern Region Facebook page.

SWSB said it has activated its emergency response protocols, including operating isolation valves to control leakage and minimise further water loss.

It added that system reconfiguration and strategic water diversions had been implemented to stabilise water pressure.

Emergency repair works will be carried out as soon as practicable, subject to safety assessments due to unstable ground conditions, traffic control requirements, weather conditions, and the extent of pipeline displacement, said SWSB.

“Sarawak Water is working closely with relevant authorities and technical agencies to ensure all repair and reinstatement works are conducted safely and effectively,” it said.

SWSB apologised to the public for the inconvenience caused and pledged to share further updates as restoration works progress. — The Borneo Post