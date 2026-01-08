NILAI, Jan 8 — A husband and wife have been remanded for seven days from today to assist investigations into the alleged abuse of a 10-year-old boy.

The remand order against the 22-year-old man and his 30-year-old wife was issued by Magistrate Nurul Azuin Mohd Talha at the Seremban Magistrates’ Court here today.

Nilai police chief Supt Johari Yahya said that the remand application was made to facilitate investigations under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

“Both suspects are from Sabah, and investigations into the case are ongoing,” he said in a statement here.

Yesterday, Johari was reported as saying that the case came to light on Tuesday when a food delivery rider found the child abandoned, frightened and shivering outside a convenience store in Star Valley, Nilai, at about 5.30pm, before handing him over to the police.

Following the incident, the child’s biological mother and stepfather were detained at the Nilai district police headquarters (IPD) to assist in investigations. — Bernama