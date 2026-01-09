PETALING JAYA, Jan 9 — For veteran singer Datuk DJ Dave, age is no reason to slow down, and his passion for singing remains undiminished at 78.

Dave, whose real name is Irwan Shah Abdullah, said the term “slowing down” has never existed in his personal dictionary, adding that staying active is key to maintaining both physical and mental well-being.

“I still perform, especially in Sabah. I’ve never stopped singing because, as far as I am concerned, the day you decide to retire is the day you will go down. We must keep our brains active,” he told Bernama here, recently.

In addition to diligently maintaining his vocal training, the ‘Ingin Bersua’ and ‘Maafkanlah’ singer also keeps fit through sports such as badminton, while observing a disciplined daily routine to ensure his body remains strong as he ages.

He said exercise and a healthy lifestyle must go hand in hand with a balanced diet, including regular consumption of fruits and vegetables.

“Sleep is also very important. I try to sleep early and avoid eating supper. This lifestyle regimen is essential to keep both body and mind fresh,” he said.

As chairman of Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanah Air, Dave also emphasised the importance of having a positive attitude and a good heart to lead a fulfilling life, while advising people not to harbour feelings of jealousy or hatred.

“When we hate others, it eventually comes back to us. I believe that if someone is better than us, we should focus on improving ourselves,” he said, adding that it was his late father who taught him these principles.

Meanwhile, Dave reaffirmed his commitment to continue helping more artistes in need, regardless of race or religion, saying that the foundation has assisted more than 2,000 artistes nationwide. — Bernama