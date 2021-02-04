Golden Globes nominees react with pride, honour, gratitude

Sacha Baron Cohen is nominated for best actor for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ and best supporting actor for ‘The Trial of The Chicago Seven’ at the Golden Globes awards 2021. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 4 — Nominations were announced yesterday for the Golden Globe awards for film and television. The awards will be presented on February 28.

Following are reactions from key nominees, in statements or posted on social media:

Dan and Eugene Levy, nominees for best supporting actor and best actor in the TV comedy series ‘Schitt’s Creek’

“What a way to wake up! We are so proud of the entire cast and crew of ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ and we are thrilled to celebrate the end of this series with the show’s first Golden Globe nominations.”

Hugh Grant, best actor nominee for TV movie, limited series for ‘The Undoing’

“I’m very grateful. Just to be nominated is a massive honour. ... I’m also very proud for the show itself and happy for Nicole (Kidman) and Donald (Sutherland) for their nominations.”

Sacha Baron Cohen, best actor nominee for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ and best supporting actor for ‘The Trial of The Chicago Seven’

“These nominations are a tribute to the talented creative teams that led and supported both films from inception to this moment. These two films are different, but they share a common theme — sometimes we have to protest injustice with our own farce.”

Emma Corrin, best actress nominee in a tv drama series for ‘The Crown’

“Thank you, thank you! I am truly honoured to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women! Working on The Crown was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and helped guide me through, including my wonderful friend, Josh O’Connor who has so deservingly been recognised today as well.”

Laura Linney, nominee for best actress in a TV drama series for ‘Ozark’.

“What a thrill to be nominated during this locked-down, memorable, crazy, upside down, challenging year. I am so proud to be included in this amazing list of nominees. And special congratulations to Regina King!!!!”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominee for best actor in a musical or comedy for ‘Hamilton’

“Thank you for honouring the work of this incredible cast and crew, @goldenglobes. Grateful grateful grateful.”

Andra Day, nominee for best actress in a film drama for ‘THE UNITED STATES vs BILLIE HOLIDAY’

“Gratitude. God is great. No other words can describe how I feel.”

Maria Bakalova, nominee for best actress in a comedy film or musical for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’

“To be nominated for playing the wonder woman that is Tutar will forever remain a highlight not only of my career but life ... I am the happiest person in the whole flat world and I hope that this recognition brings more attention to some of my incredibly talented acting and filmmaking colleagues in Bulgaria and Eastern Europe.”

Lily Collins, nominee for best actress in a TV series, comedy or musical, for ‘Emily in Paris’

“I’m beyond thrilled the series was recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long. The greatest gift of playing Emily has been providing a sense of escapism and fun during a time when we all needed it most.”

Helena Zengel, 12-year-old nominee for best supporting film actress for ‘News of The World’

“Wow, what an honour! I am very excited to be nominated for a Golden Globe Award. Shooting News of the World was the first time I’ve ever been to America and I had such an amazing experience working and learning alongside Tom Hanks and Paul Greengrass.”

Kaley Cuoco, nominee for best actress in a TV comedy series or musical for ‘The Flight Attendant’

“OMG! My heart is still pounding and the tears won’t stop flowing! ... This is truly the highlight of my entire career and I couldn’t be more excited and proud to share this recognition with the most incredible cast and crew. This feels like a dream!”

Bob Odenkirk, best actor nominee in a TV drama for ‘Better Call Saul’

“I’m knocked out! I spent two weeks in the desert for one episode and I’m still rehydrating! Our fifth season was the best yet. Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press!” — Reuters