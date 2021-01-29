‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson enters fourth marriage with bodyguard after whirlwind lockdown romance

Anderson and her new beau were married in a low-key wedding ceremony last December. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Jan 29 ― Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has found love once again, this time in the arms of her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst.

The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that the couple had tied the knot in their home country of Canada in an intimate wedding ceremony on Christmas Eve.

They were married on the grounds of a countryside property in Ladysmith, Vancouver Island that once belonged to Anderson’s grandparents.

“I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago. This is where my parents were married and they are still together.

“I feel like I've come full circle,” Anderson told the Daily Mail.

No family or friends were present during the low-key event due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the nuptials were conducted by a local pastor.

Members of the indigenous First Nations community also played music and held a traditional cedar-brushing ceremony to bless the couple and the surrounding property.

Anderson, 53, said she fell in love with Hayhurst when the lockdown forced them into isolation together last year and she called their relationship a “natural fit.”

This marks the fourth legal marriage for Anderson and her fifth marriage in total.

The bombshell actress has three ex-husbands: Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, musician Kid Rock, and film producer Rick Salomon.

She was also romantically linked to Hollywood mogul Jon Peters at the beginning of 2020.

Anderson got hitched with Lee in 1995 after a whirlwind romance that lasted four days and the pair have two sons together.

They divorced in 1998 and Anderson went to marry Kid Rock in four separate wedding ceremonies in 2006.

Anderson’s marriage to Kid Rock ended that same year after she filed for divorce and she then found love with Salomon in 2007.

She requested to annul their marriage four months later but they remarried in January 2014.

After a series of splits and reconciliations, the pair finally decided to call it quits for good in 2015.

News reports that Anderson had married Peters surfaced in January 2020 but the union only lasted for 12 days.

She later posted a tweet saying she was never legally married to Peters and that they had simply hosted a "bizarre theatrical lunch" as part of a mock wedding ceremony.