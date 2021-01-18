Jennifer Lopez claps back at troll who accused her of using Botox (VIDEO)

Jennifer Lopez has clapped back at a comment made on her Instagram account that claimed the 51-year-old uses a lot of Botox. — Picture via Facebook/ jenniferlopez

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — If you want to be beautiful like US celebrity Jennifer Lopez, you should spend time being more positive, kind and uplifting.

That’s according to the two-time Grammy nominee who also recommends using her line of beauty products JLo Beauty.

That was the 51-year-old’s response to a comment on her Instagram where a @suekimstagram said Lopez definitely uses Botox as her brows and forehead did not move when she talked.

In the video, that was posted on Friday to promote her line of beauty products launched on January 1, Lopez had flaunted her shiny, unwrinkled complexion.

Clapping back, Lopez said that was her face in the video.

“For the 500 millionth time, I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery.”

A screenshot of the exchange between US singer Jennifer Lopez and an internet troll. — Screen capture via Instagram/jlo

She also told @suekimstagram to keep herself youthful and beautiful, she should not spend time bringing others down.

According to Daily Mail, Lopez credited her ‘glowy and gorgeous and tight and yummy’ complexion to her ‘That Limitless Glow’ two-piece mask, which she called “the best mask that I’ve ever, ever tried”.

“It’s better than the SK-IIs,” the songstress said in the video.

“This is going to be the top-selling mask in the world. It is fantastic and that ear situation that pulls it up makes all the difference.

“There’s nothing dripping down my face. It’s not messy. It’s just beautiful.

“Leave it on for 20 minutes and 10 years...I feel like it took 10 years off my face...Talk about the JLo glow.”