Hong Kong actor Chapman To takes aim at Taiwanese star Jay Chou’s weight gain

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Controversial Hong Kong actor Chapman To is at it again.

This time, To is targeting Taiwan star Jay Chou over the star’s weight gain.

In a post on his Facebook page that was accompanied by a photo of Chou, To asked whether this was the legendary fat God of Cars.

“Some say when you have the money you can afford to be fickle.

“Maybe because I am poor that’s why my body looks good,” he wrote.

In his latest post, To said he would put on a lot of weight like Chou if he continues to stay on in Taiwan.

To is currently in Taiwan preparing for a new programme.

Known for his anti-government views, and for supporting the pro-democracy movements in both Taiwan and Hong Kong, To’s anti-mainland China sentiments has resulted in him being banned in the Chinese market.

Recognised for his roles in the Infernal Affairs trilogy and the Initial D movie, To has since ventured into the film markets in Malaysia and Singapore, setting up a movie production firm in Malaysia and collaborating with Singaporean comedian Mark Lee in the movie King of Mahjong.