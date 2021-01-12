Twitter users want Trump’s cameo in ‘Home Alone 2’ axed after Capitol Hill riots (VIDEO)

Trump, who owned the Plaza Hotel at the time, agreed to let the cast and crew shoot at his hotel in exchange for a cameo. — Screengrab from YouTube

PETALING JAYA, Jan 12 — Twitter users are calling for US president Donald Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York to be removed.

Trump, who briefly appears in the film alongside a young Macaulay Culkin, has earned widespread ire on social media after his supporters stormed Capitol Hill last week in a failed attempt to overturn his election defeat.

He has since been banned from several online platforms over national security concerns and now, Americans want him removed from the classic 90’s Christmas flick.

Twitter user @maxschramp went viral on the weekend after he digitally edited out the disgraced president from the film.

“Due to popular request, I have removed Trump from Home Alone,” wrote @maxschramp.

due to popular request I have removed trump from home alone pic.twitter.com/HoTA2csMl4 — ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ (@maxschramp) January 9, 2021

Other users suggested that Trump be replaced with beloved icons such as country singer Dolly Parton and Japanese Vocaloid Hatsune Miku.

NOW digitally replace the Home Alone 2 cameo with one of Dolly Parton 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/T1ATVSxfkC — Glen Scott (@glenrules) January 9, 2021

In Home Alone 2, protagonist Kevin wanders into the swanky Plaza Hotel in New York and runs into Trump who directs him to the lobby.

Director Chris Columbus said that Trump, who owned the Plaza Hotel at the time, allowed the cast and crew to shoot the scene there on the condition that he would appear in the film as well.

Columbus told Insider last year that while he thought dealing with Trump was “okay”, he noted that the businessman had reportedly “bullied his way” into the film.