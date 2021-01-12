K-pop singer Nancy of Momoland to take legal action against Peeping Tom who filmed her backstage

Illegally captured photos of McDonie made the rounds online last weekend. — Picture via Instagram/nancyjewel_mcdonie

PETALING JAYA, Jan 12 — Momoland member Nancy McDonie became a victim of sexual harassment after spycam photos of her undressing backstage spread online last weekend.

McDonie’s agency MLD Entertainment said the K-pop singer was in “severe emotional turmoil” over the photos.

They also stated plans to file criminal and civil charges on her behalf against the Peeping Tom as well as those who circulated the photos online.

“We will be joined by the police and judicial authorities overseas in taking strong legal action against the first person who posted the photos, as well as those who have taken part in spreading the photos.

“Nancy is currently undergoing severe emotional turmoil. We sincerely ask of you. We long for an end to malicious posts that harass our artiste,” said MLD Entertainment, based on translations by Soompi.

The illegal photos were taken by a staff member who spied on McDonie backstage at the 2019 Asia Artist Awards in Vietnam, in which she was one of the hosts.

The photos were also said to have been digitally manipulated before being posted online.

After fans erupted in anger over the news, the 2019 Asia Artist Awards organising committee apologised to McDonie and took responsibility for the incident.

“We will actively cooperate with Vietnam and the Korean law enforcement authorities on illegal filmers and original distributors.

“We will cooperate with Nancy's agency MLD Entertainment to continue to monitor and cooperate with civil and criminal responses to the related malicious postings,” read the statement, with translations by Kpop Starz.

Momoland fans then created the hashtag #OurRainbowNancy on Twitter to send messages of encouragement to the 20-year-old.

They also used the platform to raise awareness about sexual harassment and the need to provide protection and support for victims.