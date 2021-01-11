‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey confirm dating rumours on Instagram

The ‘Black Panther’ actor and model Lori Harvey put an end to romance rumours by making their relationship public on Instagram. — Pictures from Instagram/Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — People magazine’s 2020 “Sexiest Man Alive” is officially off the market.

Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey took to Instagram to announce their relationship by posting separate couple pictures on Sunday via their respective accounts.

The Black Panther star gave fans and followers two snapshots, one of which shows him gazing into his girlfriend’s eyes.

They also tagged each other in their posts.

The 33-year-old actor’s post received more than 1.7 million likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Harvey, who became television host Steve Harvey’s adopted daughter after he married her mother Marjorie Bridges, went with a Polaroid photo collage.

The 24-year-old beauty, who was seen beaming in one image as Jordan leans in to kiss her cheek, captioned the post with a brown heart.

The happy news put an end to months of speculation about the couple’s relationship status.

They sparked romance rumours in November after TMZ spotted them arriving at the Atlanta airport in Harvey’s hometown for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The lovebirds were then seen again in late December in Salt Lake City for a snowy New Year’s Eve getaway.

In his “Sexiest Man Alive” interview with People.com, Jordan said “a sense of humour, true understanding, because (an actor’s) life is not conducive to a relationship” were important qualities in a partner.

“Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list,” he said.

Harvey, who has modelled for Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein, previously dated the rapper Future while Jordan is known to be notoriously private about his love life.