Danish kids’ TV show raises eyebrows for featuring man with long, ‘uncontrollable’ penis (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, Jan 8 — A children’s TV show that recently premiered in Denmark has sparked controversy for featuring a main character with a long and “uncontrollable” penis.

John Dillermand follows a man who gets thrown into comical situations thanks to his unruly genitals, which are painted red and white to look like an extension of his costume.

In one episode, he accidentally breaks a friend’s vase with his penis and scrambles to raise money to pay her back.

Another episode shows him using his genitals to steal ice cream at a zoo.

“He has the world’s longest pee-pee, there’s almost nothing he can’t do with it,” read the lyrics to the show’s theme song.

“Diller” is Danish slang for penis and the show’s title literally translates to “John Penis-man” in English.

The stop-motion series has generated debate online over whether it is appropriate for a TV show aimed at kids to contain such content, especially in light of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse.

Roskilde University associate professor and gender researcher Christian Groes told The Guardian that the show’s fixation on male genitalia can only bring negative consequences.

“It’s perpetuating the standard idea of a patriarchal society and normalising ‘locker room culture’ that’s been used to excuse a lot of bad behaviour from men.

“It’s meant to be funny, so it’s seen as harmless.

“But it’s not.

“And we’re teaching this to our kids,” Groes was quoted as saying.

Other experts claimed that John Dillermand isn’t as harmful as its opponents think it is.

“John Dillermand talks to children and shares their way of thinking — and kids do find genitals funny.

“The show depicts a man who is impulsive and not always in control, who makes mistakes like kids do, but crucially, Dillermand always makes it right.

“He takes responsibility for his actions. When a woman in the show tells him that he should keep his penis in his pants, for instance, he listens,” said clinical psychologist Erla Heinesen Hojsted.

Hojsted added that the show is “categorically” not about sex and that critics are “projecting adult ideas” onto it.

John Dillermand premiered this month under Danish public broadcaster DR.

According to The Guardian, the network defended themselves against backlash by saying that they could have easily made a show “about a woman with no control over her vagina” and that the most important thing was that children were enjoying the series.