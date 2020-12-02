James Corden to LGBTQ community: ‘Acceptance, love and tolerance is waiting for you’ (VIDEO)

(from left) James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells and Meryl Streep star in the Netflix musical comedy ‘The Prom’. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The Covid-19 pandemic may have forced James Corden to temporarily pull the emergency brakes on his beloved Carpool Karaoke, however fans of the British funnyman will be able to catch him and his vocal stylings in the musical comedy The Prom.

The Ryan Murphy-directed flick centres around a group of self-obsessed theatre performers who lend their help to a high school girl who wants to bring her girlfriend to the prom in a small conservative Indiana town.

Adapted from the Broadway musical of the same name, the Netflix film features a stellar line up including the likes of Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, comedian Keegan-Michael Key, seasoned Broadway stars Ariana DeBose and Andrew Rannells, and newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman.

While the film is a big broad comedy with tunes just in time for the holiday season, it also has a big heart where it tries to broach the subject of LGTBQ using humour and the experience of prom.

The Tony Award winner said via Zoom recently that the film is about a group of narcissistic egomaniac Broadway actors who for all the wrong reasons choose activism as their way to get back on top.

“And then we hope so much that those laughs and the scale of it will fool you into a false sense of security because then it really does become about something incredibly profound,” he said.

Corden and Streep play a pair of Broadway actors whose careers flatline following a recent flop. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

The themes explored in the film have a personal resonance for the Los Angeles-based father of three who said the film’s message is one of acceptance, tolerance and love conquers all.

“I have friends where I grew up in the outskirts of London who still haven’t come out to their parents for fear of how that would be received,” Corden said.

“And I think a lot of the time the stuff they’ve been through, those feelings, they might think were particular to them and this is a film we hope tells them that they’re not alone.

The British comedian said he has friends who still haven’t come out to their parents for fear of how that would be received. — Screengrab from YouTube/Netflix

“Out there in the world acceptance, love and tolerance is waiting for you and there is a world that will accept you for who you are and what you are and will love you regardless through everything and that’s a lovely message to be part of.”

The Late Late Show host pairs up with Streep as two Broadway stars whose careers suddenly flatline following a recent flop.

Corden described making the movie a memorable experience but he found doing an American accent rather challenging.

“It’s not every day where a part comes along where it’s funny, big songs and dance routines but it’s also weighty dramatic moments and things like that so I really loved the entire experience,” he said.

Corden added he wouldn’t be able to nail the role without Murphy’s support and guidance.

“It’s one of the most joyful working experiences I’ve ever had — I’ll always treasure it.”

The Prom starts streaming on Netflix from December 11.