Jennifer Lopez goes completely naked for new single ‘In The Morning’ cover art

The 51-year-old songstress set tongues wagging with a racy photoshoot for her latest song. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — US singer Jennifer Lopez has stripped down to nothing for her upcoming single In The Morning that’s set to launch tomorrow.

The 51-year-old showed off her amazing figure in a risqué photoshoot for the song’s official cover art.

“Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for In The Morning. Single drops Friday,” the Jenny from the Block singer wrote to her 133.6 million followers on Instagram.

The mum of twins also shared a racy video of herself a day prior which many thought was for her upcoming beauty and skincare line but turned out to be a teaser for her latest single’s launch.

The nude cover art sees Lopez in a sideways pose sideways, cleverly covering just enough to abide by Instagram’s strict nudity policy.

While the singer was completely in the buff, the only piece of accessory she wore was her engagement ring from fiance Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez blew fans away with the jaw dropping image, receiving over 5.5 million likes and almost 90,000 comments on Instagram.

“If this doesn’t break the internet nothing will,” celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson commented.

“Goals and respect for life. So many years have gone by and yet, here you are continuing to be better every year,” health coach Massy Arias summed it up perfectly.

The singer, known affectionately to many as J Lo, put on a sultry performance last weekend at the American Music Awards with Colombian singer Maluma.

Earlier this year at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the songstress and sex symbol turned up the heat with a high-octane routine with Shakira.