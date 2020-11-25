Singapore rapper Yung Raja blends hip-hop with traditional dances in new MV (VIDEO)

Yung Raja’s latest music video fuses the modern with the traditional. — Pictures courtesy of Universal Music Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Nov 25 — Singaporean rapper Yung Raja has paired the beauty of traditional dances with catchy hip-hop sounds for the latest music video of his single The Dance Song.

The three-minute clip features dancers performing Malay zapin, Chinese fan dancing, and Indian Bharatanatyam routines as Yung Raja belts out his lines to a hard-hitting trap beat.

Fans have been loving the old-meets-new approach for the music video and it has garnered nearly 30,000 views on YouTube since its premiere last week.

The music video is part of an initiative by recording labels Def Jam Malaysia and Universal Music Malaysia to spotlight traditional dances while introducing Yung Raja’s music to Malaysians.

Dancers Alam Wakaka, Izzazly Fikry Kamri, and Kalaiasan Sivalingam were roped in to show off their zapin moves while duo Wong Chi Yin dan Douglas Philip Labadin dazzled viewers with their Chinese fan dance routines.

Performer Nadiah Rahmat also captivated audiences with her Indian classical dance routine that was created by popular choreographer Mohd Nurul Azmie Zanal Abdden.

Yung Raja cites American rapper Lil Wayne as one of his key influences. — Picture courtesy of Universal Music Malaysia

Known for throwing out English and Tamil verses at rapid-fire speed, Yung Raja, 24, said that The Dance Song is his most unique and ambitious project yet.

“From the language or the rhyme of the song itself, The Dance Song is the most unique project I’ve worked on yet.

“Whether in English or Tamil, the message in each line is easy to understand.

“Each rap line contains funny elements and my own signature charm,” Yung Raja said in a press release.

The original music video for The Dance Song premiered last month and has gotten over 872,000 views to date.