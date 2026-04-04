SEOUL, April 4 — NCT fans were left shocked to learn that Mark Lee, considered the group’s mainstay and face of the NCT brand, was leaving not just his agency SM Entertainment but the group as well.

The news broke on April 3, 2026, sending shockwaves across the global fandom, and it's scheduled to take effect on April 8, 2026, marking a decade since his debut.

SM Entertainment confirmed the development through a formal notice on NCT 127's Weverse platform. The agency stated that the decision was reached after "sufficient and deep discussions with Mark for a long time," indicating it was a mutual agreement following the natural expiration of his contract.

The statement confirmed that Lee will end all activities as a member of NCT, including its sub-units NCT 127 and NCT DREAM. SM Entertainment expressed gratitude for his decade of work and promised to support the remaining members' future activities.

Almost immediately after the agency's statement, Mark Lee took to social media to share a deeply personal, handwritten letter addressed to fans (affectionately known as "NCTzen" or "Czennies"). His message was one of heartfelt gratitude and transparency about his future.

He began by marking the significance of the timing. "I debuted as NCT U on April 9, 2016, and now that it's already April 2026, a full 10 years have truly passed," he wrote. "So much has happened over those 10 years... All I feel is gratitude".

Mark revealed that his decision stems from a long-held personal aspiration. "Ever since my trainee days, or maybe even before that, I've always carried a dream in my heart. I dreamed of traveling around with just an acoustic guitar, busking on the streets," he shared. He explained that reaching the end of his contract made him reflect deeply on the "true form" of that artistic dream, which he now feels compelled to explore fully.

Acknowledging the suddenness of the news, Mark was careful to address his fans' emotions. "I know this may feel very sudden to everyone," he wrote, but stressed that the decision was made with sincerity. "I'm not playing here, and I am for sure not playing with your guys' hearts," he assured.

Perhaps most emotionally, Mark revealed that he had spoken individually with his fellow NCT members. "Every single member, without exception, told me they support me," he shared, adding that those conversations were deeply emotional.

Following the success of his 2025 solo album "The Firstfruit," Mark is now set to fully pursue his vision as a solo musician, aiming to create more intimate, stripped-down music outside the traditional "idol system".

With Mark's departure, SM Entertainment confirmed the future lineups for the affected sub-units. NCT 127 will continue as a 7-member group (Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Haechan). NCT DREAM will move forward as a 6-member group (Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, Jisung).

As expected, the announcement triggered a massive wave of reactions online, with the hashtags #ThankYouMarkLee and #NCT trending worldwide as fans shared their disbelief and heartbreak.

The immediate reaction was one of profound shock. Many fans expressed feelings of betrayal and confusion, having long believed in a permanent group structure. The emotional atmosphere was so intense that clips from recent NCT Dream concerts resurfaced, where members—including Mark—were seen in tears. Fans noted the heavy mood, with one going as far as to say, "The concert felt like a funeral".

A recurring sentiment across social media was the belief that Mark's presence was inseparable from the group's identity. Many fans argued that his talent and role as a "bridge" between units made him the "soul of NCT." One tearful fan's comment, "Mark is NCT," became a rallying cry for those mourning the loss.

However, not all reactions were purely negative. A significant portion of the fandom expressed a deep, bittersweet understanding.

Fans empathised with Mark's desire to pursue a personal dream, especially after dedicating over a decade to the group. Comments like, "I’d be lying if I said I’m not sad... But I’ll still support you. I’m always with you," and "It makes sense. This 10-year chapter is closing," were widely shared.

In the midst of the fan outcry, several NCT members offered comfort. Jeno, Haechan, Jisung, and Doyoung shared messages on fan platforms, expressing their support for Mark's new beginning and asking fans to continue cheering for him.

Mark Lee's departure from SM Entertainment and NCT marks the end of an era, but not the end of his story. As he steps into a new chapter with his acoustic guitar, the K-pop world will be watching closely. While the future of NCT will undoubtedly evolve without its most prominent member, one thing is certain: Mark Lee's decade-long legacy with the group will not be forgotten.