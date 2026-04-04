KUALA KANGSAR, April 4 — The government has assured that education will continue to be among its top priorities despite the current global uncertainty caused by the energy crisis.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this is to ensure that the quality of education for future generations is not affected.

“Our current stance is to ensure that projects (educational facilities) are approved and implemented immediately. There is no reason to delay approved projects, except for large-scale ones that require a longer timeframe. However, smaller projects, especially in education and healthcare, will be prioritised.

“Many countries, due to conflicts and disputes with neighbouring countries and regions, are forced to allocate significant funds for security. As a result, funding for education tends to be sidelined. Future generations will certainly be affected when the quality of education and its facilities decline,” he said here today.

He said this in his speech while attending a meet-and-greet session with students and alumni of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Clifford Kuala Kangsar.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and her deputy Wong Kah Woh, as well as the political secretary to the Finance Minister, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim.

The Prime Minister also stressed that within the education system, the inculcation of values and proper conduct must not be neglected and should remain a priority among educators in producing a generation with strong morals and character.

Meanwhile, regarding an additional request by the Old Cliffordians’ Association (OCA) for SMK Clifford, Anwar said it would have to be deferred temporarily until the country’s economy stabilises.

“However, regarding the school, I have been briefed by the Education Minister, the director-general of Education (Datuk Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad), as well as on several projects implemented by the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department. Insya-Allah, we will expedite them.

“When I say expedite, I am instructing the district office to work together to ensure that these projects must commence no later than two weeks after my visit,” he said.

At the event, Anwar witnessed the handover of a mock cheque amounting to RM296,000, which was approved for the OCA for the conservation of the first hospital building in Kuala Kangsar, built in 1890 and located within the grounds of SMK Clifford.

The Prime Minister also received a briefing on the upgrading project for the building, which is expected to be completed by August next year. — Bernama