KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik’s dedication, leadership and decades of service in government will be long remembered and continue to inspire future generations, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

In a Facebook post today, Fahmi extended his condolences to Toh Puan Ong Ee Nah and the family of the former MCA president, describing his passing as a great loss to the nation.

Dr Ling, who was also MCA life honorary president, died this morning aged 83.

Fahmi said Dr Ling made significant contributions to Malaysia’s development throughout his career, including serving as Deputy Information Minister from 1976 to 1982.

“May Toh Puan and the family be granted strength and fortitude in facing this loss. May he rest in peace,” he said.

Dr Ling was among the country’s longest-serving politicians, having served as Transport Minister from 1986 to 2003 and led MCA for 17 years. — Bernama