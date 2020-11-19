‘Wonder Woman 1984’ heading to HBO Max and theatres on Christmas Day

Cast member Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of ‘Wonder Woman’ in Los Angeles, California May 25, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 19 — Superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 will debut in US theatres and on AT&T Inc’s HBO Max streaming service on Christmas Day, an unusual release plan prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

AT&T’s Warner Bros studio said in a statement yesterday the movie will be shown in theatres outside the United States starting on December 16.

An action spectacle starring Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984 had originally been scheduled to reach cinemas in June 2020. But Hollywood studios delayed most of their summer blockbusters until 2021 as the virus has kept many theaters in key markets closed, devastating theater operators including AMC Entertainment and Cineworld Group Plc.

Wonder Woman 1984 is the last big-budget action film on the 2020 schedule.

“For a movie of this scale, this is unprecedented,” WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar said in a blog post explaining the release strategy. — Reuters