Malaysian filmmaker Rahila Ali on receiving end of harsh comments after cast and crew test positive for Covid-19

Rahila Ali and her crew and talents tested positive for Covid-19 after returning home from shooting in Scotland. — Picture from Instagram/Rahila Ali

KUALA LUMPUR, October 7 — Local film director, Rahila Ali has been accused of neglecting Covid-19 prevention and safety protocols and says she has been bombarded with nasty comments on social media.

This is after four of her crew members as well as herself testing positive for Covid-19 after returning home from shooting her new drama-series Demi at Inverness in Scotland last April.

Apart from production crew, cast members in Puteri Aishah, Ashraf Muslim and child actress, Puteri Rayyana Rayqa also tested positive.

“After me and some of my talents and crew were tested positive for Covid-19, I’ve been getting thousands of messages on social media.

“Everyday someone would pray for my death,” Rahila told Mstar at the launch of her newest film, Aku Bukan Gila.

The Ada Apa Dengan Dosa director shared that the attacks didn’t stop there, saying that she even received nasty comments in real life after showing the messages to fellow patients in her ward.

“They were pestering me like they were angels and they didn’t care about other people’s feelings.

“All I could do is just keep my faith strong and smile.

“Those who blamed me for this probably don’t understand the situation in a production house.”

“To be honest, I am not sad or even offended, we just stayed positive and believed that everything happens for a reason,” she said.

Rahila said that she has been bombarded with nasty comments. — Picture from Instagram/Rahila Ali

Rahila who has now fully recovered and has been discharged from hospital, said that her condition has changed since she was infected by the virus.

Apart from easily getting exhausted, Rahila also admitted that her eyesight has gotten worse as she needs to wear her glasses all the time instead of just for reading.

“I was traumatised by the experience, I’m even scared to go out nowadays.

“Plus, now whenever I’m at the filming set, I would force my team to obey social distancing and wash their hands regularly.”