Local rapper-producer SonaOne serves up ‘Kuey Teow,’ talks reinventing sounds and freestyling latest release

Local rapper and producer SonaOne is set to release his new track featuring local rapper Kidd Santhe called 'Kuey Teow.' — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, August 17 — Local rapper SonaOne is all set to give the public a taste of his brand new track called Kuey Teow.

The track, named after the famous Malaysian dish, is among the songs that will feature in SonaOne’s upcoming album, Freestyle Play.

Talking about the track, SonaOne admitted that he indulged himself in a new working style - freestyling on lyrics that came to him, a method he used for his last release in Bomba which also was the approach in putting together Freestyle Play.

SonaOne has confirmed he will be using a new approach to his new upcoming album 'Freestyle Play.' — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

“As with Bomba, there is no concept.”

“The whole album was just me picking up the microphone and just saying what’s on my mind, there was no written lyrics making it feel a lot more expressionistic.”

“So this song is the same with all my songs in my upcoming album, where it is fun — it’s just random lyrics, random melodies, random bars that would make you feel good,” he said at a media conference.

SonaOne admits that it is a lot more stressful to work on a song with concept and writing as it causes overthinking which can affect the quality of his song.

“Sometimes when I produce a song and then I hear it back after a couple of weeks and I feel like I want to change this, I want to change that and I get stressed.

“So the minute I start thinking too much about the song, that’s when I feel like the song has been watered down.

“So I decided to stop thinking about making music and instead, just 'feel' in making music,” he said.

Local rappers, SonaOne and Kidd Santhe at the 'Kuey Teow' listening session at Rasta TTDI, Kuala Lumpur August 15, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SonaOne explained that he is now more focused in producing music that sounds good rather than focusing on its meaning.

“Because when it comes to meaning, everyone has their own meaning.”

“You can give just one word and 20 people will have their own interpretation of that one thing but that’s the beauty of art,” he said.

The rapper said his new approach was also influenced by the creative and expressive mind of legendary Spanish artist, Salvador Dali.

“Salvador Dali for me is one of the crazy artists for the last 100 years and I love a lot of different artists but this guy, I love his character.”

“He doesn’t care about what people think but at the same time, he was not being offensive or rude, he was just being creative and expressive.

“The way he made something ordinary and turned it into something extraordinary is why I like Salvador Dali and I try to take or borrow some of his philosophies in my own creation as well.”

SonaOne’s Kuey Teow will feature local hip-hop artist Kidd Santhe and it is set to release this August 21 on all streaming platforms along with its own music video.

SonaOne's 'Kuey Teow' will be dropping on all streaming platforms on August 21 along with its own music video. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

The Anugerah Juara Lagu 29 winner who scored with Apa Khabar, a track he produced for Joe Flizzow and featured on, also won Best English at the Anugerah Industri Muzik 22 for his song, Firefly.