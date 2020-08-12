The Weeknd and Maluma to perform at 2020 MTV VMAs (VIDEO)

The Weeknd and Maluma (right) are slated to perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, which will take place on August 30. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 12 — The Weeknd and Maluma are among the newest additions to the star-studded lineup of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, which will take place on August 30.

The ceremony will not be held inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center as originally planned; the organisers have decided on outdoor performances around New York City with limited or no audience.

“In close consultation with state and local health officials , it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event. The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021,” spokespersons for MTV and Barclays Center said in a statement.

While this year’s ceremony will differ from previous editions, some of the biggest names in the music industry will perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Among them are The Weeknd, Maluma, Roddy Ricch, J Balvin, CNCO and Doja Cat as well as BTS, who will perform their upcoming new single, Dynamite, for their MTV VMA debut.

The ceremony will be hosted by American actress and performer Keke Palmer.

The 2020 VMA nominations are led by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga with nine nods each, including in the highly coveted Video of the Year category.

Following close behind are Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, who have both secured six nominations.

Aside from a nomination for Artist of the Year, The Weeknd is up for five awards thanks to his After Hours chart-topping single, Blinding Lights. Among them are Video of the Year, Best R&B Video and Best Direction. — AFP-Relaxnews