Michelle Yeoh set to appear in Marvel’s ‘Shang Chi’? Rumours swirl after her Instagram posts

Rumours have been circulating that Michelle Yeoh will be appearing in Marvel Studios first Asian-led superhero movie ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Marvel studios has just resumed their production for their first Asian-led superhero movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings with the cast already gathered back in Sydney for filming, reported aAustralian news channel, 7News.

One surprise ‘addition’ however may be our very own Bond girl, Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, best known for her roles in Memoirs of a Geisha, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians.

It's not Asia and it's not Hollywood; it is Western Sydney, home to the newest addition of the @Marvel movie franchise. The 7NEWS chopper captured these scenes today as work resumed building the set for the upcoming production, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/pvDbMyRHlb — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 2, 2020

Rumours have been circulating that Ipoh-born actress might be one of the cast for the film and speculations have been on the rise after the actress’s latest Instagram posts.

Just last week, Yeoh posted a couple photos of herself in Sydney.

In one of her posts, Yeoh was seen going through a swab test, made more interesting by the comment left by one of the confirmed actresses for Shang-Chi, Awkwafina.

“I know your pain. But good news is I can see the colour purple now,” she said in the comment section.

In Yeoh’s following post, Yeoh shared a selfie of herself with the Sydney Harbour Bridge in the background.

Although there has been no official statement on the involvement of Yeoh in Shang-Chi just yet, it is no surprise if she were to appear in Shang-Chi as she has made her first appearance in Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy Volume 2 as Aleta Ogord, a member of the Ravenger Clan.

Among other stars that are confirmed to be part of Shang-Chi is Hong Kong actor Tony Leung, Canadian actor Simu Liu and as well as comedian, Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi was originally set to release in February 2021 but it will likely be postponed due to delays brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.