Katy Perry to headline Tomorrowland Across the World (VIDEO)

US singer Katy Perry at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at the Forum Los Angeles in Inglewood, California December 6, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 16 — While this year's edition of Tomorrowland will not take place in its usual home of Boom, Belgium due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 60 international artists will perform during a new digital iteration of the renowned music festival.

Among them are American singer-songwriter Katy Perry, who is set to perform some of her greatest hits along with songs from her upcoming album, Smile.

“I've always wanted to be a part of the fun of Tomorrowland, and have been following the amazing innovation, technology, and invention that this festival has always been about for a long time. I'm so glad to be a part of this version, and I hope my set makes you smile,” Perry said in a statement.

The virtual iteration of the music festival, dubbed “Tomorrowland Across the World,” will take place across the weekend of July 25 and 26.

In addition to Perry, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Armin van Buren and Vini Vici will perform across the eight different stages of “Tomorrowland Across the World.”

Among them are the festival's signature “Main Stage” as well as “Core,” “Freedom,” “Cave,” “The Wall”and “Atmosphere,” some of which have been specially designed by 3D artists and the festival's creative team for “Tomorrowland Across the World.”

Besides musical performances, the two-day event will offer at-home viewers a variety of interactive experiences, such as inspirational webinars, games and workshops related to lifestyle, food, fashion, and the Tomorrowland Foundation.

Tickets for “Tomorrowland Across the World” are currently available on the festival's official website, with admission for the two-day event ranging between €12.50 and €290 (RM61-RM1,407) for the “Home Party Package Gold & Ultimate Sound.”

While “Tomorrowland Around the World” will take place from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m CEST, a "time zone friendly" option will be available for festival-goers from Asia as well as from North and South America. — AFP-Relaxnews