Taiwanese singer Stella Chang receives RM231m in alimony after divorcing banker husband

The popular Taiwanese songstress divorced her husband of 15 years last month citing irreconcilable differences. — Picture from Facebook/Zhang Qingfang

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Taiwanese singer Stella Chang will be receiving a jaw-dropping NTUS$1.6 billion (RM231 million) in alimony following a divorce from her banker ex-husband Sung Hsueh-jen.

According to Taiwanese media outlets, the eye-watering amount includes a mansion, shares and cash.

Chang, who has released more than 30 albums throughout her career, issued a statement recently stating she and her husband were parting ways due to irreconcilable differences.

News reports claim the singer was divorcing her husband whom she wedded in 2005 because she had become an outsider in the family and that she had lost herself.

It was reported that Chang had to obtain her husband’s permission to do anything while Sung focused on the couple’s two sons and his finance career.

The two-time Golden Melody Award for Best Female Vocalist Mandarin winner made the decision to file for divorce seeing that her sons were mostly overseas coupled with their father’s preoccupation with his work.

The ex-couple announced they were ending their 15-year marriage on June 22 via a statement through their lawyers, shocking the Chinese entertainment world.

They asked the public to refrain from speculating the reason for their divorce to avoid hurting their children.

Chang, 53, and Sung, 67, said in the statement they were both unable to overcome their differences and decided to get a divorce which was finalised during their children’s summer vacation.

“We’ve tried very hard, but we couldn’t resolve it, and filed for divorce last year.

“Though we won’t be husband and wife in the future, we will still be the parents of our children.

“The children will not lose the love from either of us because of our divorce,” the statement read.

Chang enjoyed an illustrious career in the 1990s after making her debut in 1985.

She and Sung moved to Hong Kong following their wedding and Chang retreated from showbusiness not long after.