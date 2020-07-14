Covid-19-stricken Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans in poetic tweet

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed by the flood of well-wishes for him and family members after he was tested positive for Covid-19 disease. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan seems to be overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and well-wishes from his fans after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The 77-year-old screen icon — who is undergoing treatment at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai – took to Twitter to express his gratitude with a poem.

“The torrential rain of prayers and good wishes has gone beyond the bond of affection.

“I was swept away, I could not remain steady as this immense love filled me. It took away the darkness of my loneliness and filled my life with light,” reads the tweet.

T 3593 -

प्रार्थनाओं, सद भावनाओं की मूसलाधार बारिश ने

स्नेह रूपी बंधन का बांध तोड़ दिया है ;

बह गया, तर कर दिया मुझे इस अपार प्यार ने,

मेरे एकाकी पन के अंधेरे को जो तुमने,

प्रज्वलित कर दिया है

व्यक्तिगत आभार मैं व्यक्त न कर पाउँगा ,

बस शीश झुकाके नत मस्तक हूँ मैं 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2020

The Bollywood veteran then ended his poetic tweet with: “I will not be able to express my personal gratitude to each one but I bow down to you.”

T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..🙏

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

Amitabh’s son, Abhishek Bachchan — who is an actor and producer — also tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day as his father.

Yesterday, Amitabh’s daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter, Aaradhya, had tested positive for the virus as well.

Amitabh had also tweeted that it was not possible for him to acknowledge or respond to all the prayers and wishes shown towards him, his son, grandchild and daughter-in-law.

T 3591 - ... to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ..❤️



वो सब जिन्होंने अपनी प्रार्थनाएँ अभिषेक, ऐश्वर्या आराध्या और मुझे , व्यक्त की हैं , मेरा हृदय पूर्वक आभार 🌹 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were asymptomatic and are currently undergoing self-quarantine at home, while Amitabh and Abhishek receive treatments at the hospital for mild symptoms.

The rest of the family tested negative for the disease.