Authorities say actress Naya Rivera used all her strength to save son but failed to rescue herself

Glee actress used up all her strength to get her son onto the boat and had nothing left to save herself. — Picture via instagram/nayarivera

PETALING JAYA, July 14 — Glee actress Naya Rivera who was found dead yesterday in California lake had used her strength to only save her son, according to Ventura County sheriff Bill Ayub.

Ayub told CNN that she only had enough strength to put her son back onto the boat, but had failed to do so for herself because she lacked the strength to do so.

The 33-year-old actress and her son had rented a pontoon boat on July 8 and was reported missing after several hours in Lake Piru, California.

Rescuers came scouring for the pontoon boat upon realising that the boat was overdue for return.

Upon finding Rivera’s rental pontoon boat, they discovered that her son was fast asleep donning a life jacket and found another jacket on the boat that was believed to be Rivera's.

The son told rescuers that both his mother and him went for a swim, but she did not get back to the boat.

Ayub also told CNN that the last time the son saw her was when she disappeared under the surface of water.

Rivera’s body was found floating in the northeast area of Lake Piru, California yesterday where water is deep after an intensive six-day search.

Ayub also revealed that investigators are confident that the body found belongs to Rivera, but was being taken to the Ventura County Coroner’s Officer where further investigation would be conducted to confirm the body.

Rivera is known for her portrayal of Santana Lopez in comedy-drama series Glee and had appeared in most of the episodes until the last episode premiered on March 20 in 2015.