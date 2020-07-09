Actress Nonny Nadirah told off by internet users for sitting too close to boyfriend during bike ride (VIDEO)

The 30-year-old actress was told to be mindful of physical boundaries as an unmarried woman. — Screengrab from Instagram/Nonny Nadirah

PETALING JAYA, July 9 — A clip of Malaysian actress Nonny Nadirah riding pillion on a motorcycle with her boyfriend has caused a stir on Instagram.

The Akademi Fantasia alumna was told off by internet users to maintain an appropriate physical distance and mind the “halal gap” since the two are not married.

The term halal gap is often used in a religious context which urges Muslim individuals to refrain from physical contact with the opposite sex unless they are married.

The 30-year-old who is dating actor Niezam Zaidi uploaded the video yesterday, expressing her gratitude to her partner in a lengthy post which left some observers feeling uncomfortable.

“Better stay apart, only after solemnisation you can be sweet like this,” one of the remarks read, referring to the couple’s romantic bike ride.

“It’s not good for those who are non muhrim (blood relatives) to sit this close,” an Instagram user said.

“Nonny, are you married to be riding like this?” another commented.

Others however, wished the Melankolia actress and Niezam well, hoping the two would wed soon.

“So sweet, you look so happy — take the good and the bad, hope you guys get married soon, may your love last forever,” said one fan.

“I love seeing you and Niezam, praying that God will ease matters for the both of you,” added another.

On Monday, mStar reported that Niezam, who recently starred in the horror film M4M4, revealed plans to wed Nonny at the end of this year.

Commenting on the video, Nonny told the Malay-language news site that she had no intention of showing off nor was she fishing for publicity when she uploaded it.

The actress, who filed a divorce from ex-husband Mustain Adnan last year, also apologised for offending anyone.

“I didn’t post the video for fun, I wanted to share the fact that we’ve been friends from tough times until now.

“Anyone who follows my journey on social media will understand what I’m trying to say,” Nonny said.

She explained that the camera’s angle may have made them appear physically closer than they actually were, saying there was a gap between them.

“Whatever it is, I’m sorry if sharing it offended anyone or made anyone uncomfortable,” Nonny said.