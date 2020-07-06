Malaysian cosmetic mogul Aliff Syukri wants a break from beauty world, focus on family

Aliff Syukri wants to take a break from the beauty world and focus on family. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ aliffsyukriterlajaklaris

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Flamboyant cosmetic mogul Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri Kamarzaman recently admitted that he wants to take a break from the beauty world and focus on spending time with his family.

This came after he shared a video of him and his family going on a trip to an island in Sabah via his Instagram account.

Known for his controversial videos, Aliff said he had been receiving questions from the public as to why he hadn’t been posting any videos with his trademark antics in a while.

“I think I feel like taking a break from all of this and I want to focus on my family, besides that, I am old already.

“This is the time where I should give extra attention to my family,” he said in the post.

Aliff said he also wants to focus on his resort business as well.

The businessman says he has been focusing his attention towards both of his businesses in D’Herbs Holdings and AS Legacy for 12 years now and that he felt that it has taken a toll on him and family time.

“Right now, I need to change and act more mature especially for my children who are going into their teenage years.

“I’m afraid that I will lose the chance to be with them after they’ve grown up.”

Aliff, who married Datin Seri Nur Shahida Mohd Rashid in 2007 last made headlines after releasing his new single, ‘Cuba Bahagia’ led to rumours that they were both having marital problems.

Both however refused comments regarding the matter.

Aliff and Shahida have five children from their marriage and an adopted daughter.