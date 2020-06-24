‘Crazy Rich Asians’ scriptwriter Adele Lim and Penang musician Paul Augustin are this year’s Cammies Gamechangers

Augustin is the co-founder of the Penang House of Music while Lim has carved out a successful career as a Hollywood writer and producer. — Pictures from Instagram/Paul Augustin, Adele Lim

PETALING JAYA, June 24 — The upcoming 17th Boh Cameronian Arts Awards have named Hollywood scriptwriter Adele Lim and Penang musician Paul Augustin as this year’s Gamechangers.

The Gamechangers at the Cammies recognises individuals in the performing arts sector who have taken their craft and talents beyond borders.

Lim, an alumna of the Sri Aman Girls School in Petaling Jaya left Malaysia when she was 19 and went on to write and produce multiple primetime television shows such as One Tree Hill, Lethal Weapon and Private Practice after graduating from Emerson College in Boston.

She is best known for co-writing the 2018 romantic-comedy Crazy Rich Asians which starred Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding.

She also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming Disney animated feature film Raya and the Last Dragon slated for a 2021 release and is currently working on an original feature comedy that has been picked up by Lionsgate.

Joining Lim as a Gamechanger recipient is Augustin, a musician who ventured into event management after more than three decades as a performer.

In 2004, he co-founded the Penang Island Jazz Festival, finally realising the dream of an island festival that started back in 1996.

On top of serving as The Penang Musical Heritage Project’s co-principal researcher and co-curator, Augustin co-published the book Just For The Love of It, Penang’s Popular Music 1930s - 1960s in 2015 and went on to co-create the Penang House of Music together with James Lochhead.

Previous Gamechangers include Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts academic studies head and postgraduate programme leader for dance Professor Joseph Gonzales, Miri-born singer Zee Avi, dance icon Aida Redza, musician Raz Azraai, theatre producer Sharu Delilkan, UK-based theatre practitioner Rani Moorthy, the Kun Seng Keng Lion and Dragon Dance Association and music composer Rendra Zawawi.

A series of online sessions with Lim, Augustin and past Gamechangers have also been organised by Kakiseni and Boh Plantations.

There will be a Facebook Live session on June 26 at 3pm that will see Lim, Gonzales and Rani discuss Arts in The Time of Coronavirus moderated by Kakiseni president Low Ngai Yuen.

Augustin will be part of a session titled Sharing Session on Archiving and Documenting the Arts that’s set to take place on June 30 via Facebook Live.

Like many events during the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, the 17th Boh Cammies will be streamed on Facebook Live on Thursday, July 2 at 8.30pm.

This year’s theme, “Antara Satu Sama Lain” celebrates relationships and collaborations to bring out the best in those creating art.

