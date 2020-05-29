Malaysians mock Indonesian TV drama after double amputee’s hands accidentally appear from under actor’s shirt (VIDEO)

Actor Sidik Eduard plays an amputee whose arms suddenly appear in one scene that has social media laughing out loud. ― Screengrab via Facebook/ Daily Funny Videos Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 ― An Indonesian drama series is getting all the attention on Malaysian social media for the wrong reasons.

Berkah Taubat Pelukis Kaligrafi aired on Indonesian television, centres around a character named Hanif, played by actor Sidik Eduard, whose arms were amputated following an accident.

A 45-second clip shows Sidik's character struggling to come to terms with his loss of limbs where he can be seen using his foot to eat his dinner but throws a hissy fit when his attempts were unsuccessful.

In the next scene, Hanif tries to throw himself off a cliff but when a religious man shows up in time to stop him, his missing arms suddenly reappear from under his shirt.

Despite the obvious slip-up, the production crew appeared to have missed the blunder, resulting in a moment of comedy gold that has been tickling the funny bones of viewers in the region.

The clip which was posted on Daily Funny Videos Malaysia’s Facebook page yesterday soon attracted comments from social media users who mocked the scene.

“Poor thing, someone please tell him his hands are in his shirt,” wrote Dhia Solehah.

“Think positive, maybe he isn’t an amputee but his arms are stuck on his body,” retorted Kika Nita.

“This is a story about a man who forgets where his hands are,” added Muaziz Dzulkifli.

“Where he lives, no one taught him how to properly wear a shirt, no wonder he wants to jump,” jested Muhammad Nabilah.

The TikTok clip which was shared on Daily Funny Videos Malaysia’s Facebook has since received 4,200 comments, 20,000 shares and 6,500 reactions, serving as a cautionary tale for TV production teams to pay attention to small details.

It is not the first time observant viewers have pointed out gaffes in soap operas, Malaysian drama series Cinta Koko Coklat was ridiculed in 2018 for a hospital scene depicting an intubated patient who could speak.

Another Malaysian drama series also previously went viral after a doctor confirmed a patient’s memory loss through an X-Ray examination.