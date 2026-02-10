KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Red Velvet’s Joy is set to perform her first solo concert in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, April 25, as part of her ‘JOY SPLASH’ Asia Tour.

The tour was first announced last month, with UJIN Entertainment serving as the event organiser, and details on the time, venue, and ticketing for the Kuala Lumpur stop remain under wraps, with announcements expected soon.

Joy’s upcoming solo concert follows a series of successful individual tours by her Red Velvet bandmates in Malaysia.

Last September, Irene and Seulgi performed as part of their BALANCE World Tour at Mega Star Arena, while in December, Wendy brought her W:EALIVE tour to Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

Both tours received enthusiastic responses, drawing more than a thousand fans to the venues, and now it is Joy’s turn to shine on the solo stage.

Renowned for her vibrant presence on variety shows such as Pajama Friends (2018) and Handsome Tigers (2020), as well as her influence as a leading ambassador for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, Joy has made a name for herself in the Korean entertainment scene.

Her 2019 solo debut single, “Hello”, was widely praised for its cheerful energy and nostalgic charm, reaching number one on multiple charts, while the album topped the iTunes Top Album charts in 26 countries.

This was followed by another hit single, “Happy Birthday”, which earned over 1.1 million views on YouTube, as well as her recent hit “Love Splash”, released last August, which has already racked up 1.4 million views.

Joy has also made a name for herself in the K-drama world through popular shows such as The Liar and His Lover (2017) as Yoon So-rim, Tempted (2018) as Eun Tae-hee, and The One and Only (2021) as Seong Mi-do, showcasing her ability to captivate audiences both on screen and on stage.

‘JOY SPLASH’, the tour, will make stops in Taipei, Hong Kong, and Bangkok, with more dates expected to be announced soon, and REVELUV — Red Velvet’s fandom — could not be more excited.