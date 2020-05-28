Lady Gaga proud to be unofficial fifth member of Blackpink in new song ‘Sour Candy’

(From left) K-pop superstars Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose will be joining forces with pop visionary Lady Gaga on her latest album. — Picture via Instagram/blackpinkofficial and Instagram/ladygaga

PETALING JAYA, May 28 — Pop star Lady Gaga had nothing but praise for K-pop girl group Blackpink and her experience of working with them on their collaboration track Sour Candy.

Gaga told Japanese entertainment portal TVGroove that she was proud to be the unofficial “fifth member” of Blackpink on the song, which drops on May 29 along with her latest album Chromatica.

The singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, said she was the first one to approach Blackpink about the song and described the quartet as “powerful women” who she admired.

“When I called them and asked if they wanted to write a song with me, they were very happy and motivated.

“It was a really exciting collaboration. I wanted to celebrate them because I love powerful women like them and they also wanted to celebrate me, and we had a great time together with this song,” said Gaga.

The 11-time Grammy winner added that there will be Korean verses sung by Blackpink on the track and went on to praise the girls’ vocal abilities.

“I was excited to hear them interpret the song in Korean and told them that the part was so creative and fun.

They’re beautiful young women, really talented, and I’m proud to be the fifth member of Blackpink (on this song).”

Fans of Gaga and Blackpink (known as Little Monsters and Blinks respectively) are already over the moon about Sour Candy even before its release.

On Thursday morning, the phrase “Sour Candy is Coming” stood at number three on Malaysia’s Twitter trends list and number four on the worldwide list.

THIS IS A MESSAGE FROM #BLINKS TO #LADYGAGA ⚔️💓 SOUR CANDY IS COMING. pic.twitter.com/GXqCtiTRJD — PORTAL BLACKPINK 🍬 (@portalblackpink) May 28, 2020

Little Monsters 🤝 Blinks



Breaking records and making history for our Queens.



SOUR CANDY IS COMING — 𝓙 (@purpleranger25) May 28, 2020

The collaboration is possibly the most high-profile crossover between the world of Western pop music and K-pop yet, following up on Blackpink’s previous feature on UK singer Dua Lipa’s Kiss and Make Up and BTS who worked with Halsey on the track Boy With Luv.