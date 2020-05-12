Malaysian actress-turned-producer Fauziah Ahmad Daud turns to selling curry paste to settle production debts

Former actress Fauziah Ahmad Daud or better known as Ogy is now selling curry paste to pay the cast and crew of ‘Korupsi Dewan Semandung’. ― Picture via Instagram/ kak_ogy

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 ― In an effort to settle outstanding debts including payment of cast and crew owed from her theatre production, Korupsi Dewan Semandung, veteran actress Fauziah Ahmad Daud has turned to selling her homemade curry paste.

More popularly known as Ogy, the veteran actress who turned producer for the venture said that she got the idea to sell the curry paste after her application for a bank loan to pay the debts was rejected.

Speaking to Malay portal BH Online, the 57-year-old said she did not mind slogging over a stove to make the curry paste as long as she could pay amounts owed to the cast and crew.

“I am not a liar. I will fulfill the promise to pay up as the promise has been made,” she said.

Ogy said the curry paste's recipe was from her late father Datuk Ahmad Daud, “Hence the paste is considered a family heritage.”

With 100 jars sold on the first day it went on sale, Ogy is assisted by a mother of her former acting class student, cooking the paste at 9am to prepare 300 jars.

In a related development, Ogy said many had come forward to offer their assistance following reports of her financial difficulties.

“I was contacted by Facebook friend Khairul Hakimin Muhammad, who is also a famous social media personality, who expressed his intention to help me market my product through a campaign that he is working on without taking any commission.

“I would also like to thank Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza's manager Rozi, who helped to promote my curry paste.”

“I believe if we do something sincerely, Allah will show the way by sending these people to help me,” she said.

It was reported that Korupsi Dewan Semandung actor Che Mat had lodged a police report at Bandar Tun Hussein Onn station in Cheras over the outstanding payment almost two weeks ago.

In the report, Che Mat claimed Syarikat Ogy Ventures & Network had failed to pay the balance owed to the theatre's actors which was tagged at Istana Budaya from February 28 to March 1.