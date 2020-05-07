Selena Gomez to star in a lockdown cooking show on HBO Max

In addition to her career as a musician, Selena Gomez has taken on a number of roles in films and also produced such series as '13 Reasons Why' on Netflix. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 7 — The singer, who recently released her latest album Rare, will continue in lockdown a little longer than expected to feature in a cookery show from her own kitchen. In the new series, expected this summer on WarnerMedia's streaming platform, Selena Gomez will put together some delicious meals with help from a number of remote chefs.

At a time when her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, is starring in his own show on Facebook Watch with his wife, model Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez has announced that she will soon be appearing on HBO Max.

The American streaming platform has greenlighted a new ten-episode cooking show. Untitled for the moment, the show will feature the singer of Rare concocting delicious recipes while in quarantine at home.

In each episode, Selena Gomez will be remotely guided by a chef who will give tips and advice on such questions as how to replace missing ingredients and what to do about a smoking oven. The show will also highlight a food charity in each of its episodes.

“I've always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don't have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen,” said Selena Gomez.

In addition to starring in this new venture, the young singer will also produce the show alongside Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, with whom she already collaborated on the 2019 documentary series Living Undocumented on Netflix.

According to Variety, the show is due for release this summer on the forthcoming streaming platform HBO Max. However, the exact date has yet to be disclosed.

WarnerMedia has recently announced that HBO Max will launch on May 27. Subscriptions for the new streaming platform will cost US$14.99 (RM64.51) per month. — AFP-Relaxnews