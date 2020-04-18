'Phantom of the Opera' full stage available on YouTube for 48 hours (VIDEO)

'Phantom of the Opera' is one of the world's most popular musicals. — Picture courtesy of The Phantom of the Opera World Tour

LOS ANGELES, April 18 — If you're a fan of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera, you can watch the full stage show on YouTube from today until April 19 (2am).

It is part of an effort to raise donations for Covid-10 charities as well as arts causes.

The musical made stars of its leads Charles Dance as the Phantom and Sarah Brightman as the heroine/damsel-in-distress Christine.

Besides the musical's namesake track other songs such as All I Ask of You and Music of the Night have remained muslcal fans' favourites.

Watch the show below.