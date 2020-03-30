Indonesian actor Aldi Taher's ‘AntiCorona’ perfume claims to kill bacteria and viruses

Bold claims by Aldi's 'AntiCorona,' said to be able to kill bacteria and viruses. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Aldi Taher

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Indonesian actor Aldi Taher has produced an “AntiCorona” perfume line that he claims, can kill bacteria and viruses.

The 36-year-old whose real name is Aldiansyah Taher owns “Parfum Gue,” an Indonesia perfume company said he began the initiative after seeing how fast the Covid-19 is spreading, reported Indonesian news portal Detik.com.

“My AntiCorona perfume contains antiseptic and antibacterial ingredients.”

“Because of the rapid spread of Covid-19, Aldi Taher and Parfum Gue has included antiseptic that can kill viruses and bacteria which contains Dipropylene Glycol (DPG) and Absolute that is antibacterial when sprayed to your clothes or body,” he proudly claimed.

Besides acting, Aldi is also a musician and has collaborated with famous Indonesian artists including Irwanshah as well as having hosted various TV shows in Indonesia.