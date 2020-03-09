World’s largest moths make appearance at wedding ceremony of actress Tasha Shilla

Atlas moths made its appearance at the wedding ceremony of actress Tasha Shilla and Muhammad Atiq Idris at Bayswater, Kuala Lumpur City Centre on Sunday. — Photo via Instagram/ tashashilla

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Guests at the wedding reception of actress Tasha Shilla and Muhammad Atiq Idris had a pleasant surprise with the appearance of several Atlas moths during the ceremony.

The moths were part of the couple’s Magical Love Night-themed wedding that was held at Bayswater, Kuala Lumpur City Centre yesterday.

Malay portal mStar reported Tasha, or her real name Natasha Sheila Abdul Razak, as saying that the moths, brought in from the Melaka Butterfly & Reptile Sanctuary, symbolise her true love to Muhammad Atiq.

“Atlas moth signifies true love. Atlas moth is the largest moth in the world. It only loves once. Love is only for one. #AtiqxTasha #TashaxAtiq,” she posted in Malay on Instagram.

The couple married on February 28 at the Federal Territory Mosque in Jalan Duta here.

They have known each other since December 2019.

Tasha, who acted in Ratu The Movie, Klip 3GP and Epilog Cinta Khirana, previously said she would settle down in Singapore where Muhammad Atiq works in the banking and finance sector there.