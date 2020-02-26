HK actor Moses Chan discussing with cafe landlord to reduce rental in wake of Covid-19

Due to Covid-19 outbreak, Hong Kong actor Moses Chan's cafe business at Tsim Sha Tsui has been affected leading him to discuss with his landlord to reduce its rental. — Photo via Facebook/ Moses Chan

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, Hong Kong actor Moses Chan is in talks with his cafe’s landlord to reduce the outlet's rental.

Chinese portal imecchina.com reported Chan as saying that his business, located in Tsim Sha Tsui was badly affected because of the outbreak.

Despite the losses, Chan was still positive about the developments.

"I am discussing with the landlord to reduce the rental. Hopefully the discussion will bear fruit," he said.

Chan added that he was confident he would overcome the current scenario and was working closely with his employees.

He also said that he would not cut his employees’ benefits despite the drop in business because it might affect morale if he did so.

Chan's cafe - Blooms Coffee - opened last year.

He had previously told the media that he hoped to turn the brand into a chain.

Most recently seen in Death by Zero, Chan is known to visit the cafe and personally brew his customers a cup of coffee when he is free.