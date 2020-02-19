'Killing Eve': Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer to return in April for a third season (VIDEO)

For her performance as Eve Polastri in 'Killing Eve,' Sandra Oh (left) won her first Golden Globe for best actress in a TV drama series 2019. — Picture courtesy of BBC America via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 — With a short video posted on Instagram, BBC America announced that the Killing Eve series will be back on April 26. For its part, Canal+ has not confirmed that it will be rebroadcasting the new season in France the day after it airs in the US.

As it stands, European fans of the spy series may have to make do with a handful of new shots from the third season of the series.

In only a few months' time, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will return with a third season of Killing Eve. According to the series' Instagram account, the show created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be back on BBC America on April 26. Canal+, the French network airing the series, is expected to rebroadcast the episodes of this third season the day after they are shown in the US.

The news has been accompanied by eight hitherto unpublished images showing Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, who will respetively reprise their roles as agent Eve Polastri and the psychotic assassin Villanelle, in various disguises.

Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia and Owen McDonnell will also be returning to play their respective characters: Carolyn Martens, Konstantin Vasiliev and Niko Polastri.

Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was richly rewarded at the recent Emmy Awards and Golden Globes for her other series Fleabag, Killing Eve is inspired by the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jenning, which were first published in 2014 and 2015.

The story follows MI5 agent Eve Polastri's hunt for the merciless contract killer Villanelle. Over time, the game of cat and mouse between the two women becomes increasingly marked by growing their mutual attraction.

The most recent season of the series, which was broadcast in April 2019, comprised eight episodes, as did the first season launched in 2018 and the forthcoming third season. A fourth season has already been ordered. — AFP-Relaxnews