Taiwanese star Jay Chou postpones KL concert to August due to coronavirus fears

Jay Chou fans who can’t make it for the new date are eligible for a refund. — Picture from Instagram/Jay Chou

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou has postponed his Kuala Lumpur to August due to concerns over the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

The Jay Chou Carnival Malaysia Concert was originally set for February 29 but has now been pushed to August 22 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Concert organisers GHY Culture & Media said in a statement today tickets purchased via TicketCharge remain valid for the postponed date.

Fans who are not able to make it on the new concert date have the option of refunding their ticketing from February 13 to February 27.

Only tickets purchased from TicketCharge will be entitled to a full refund.

Click here for the refund form and here for more information on the refund policy.