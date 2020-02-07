Daughter of beauty tycoon Vida takes jab at TV personality Azwan Ali in hilarious parody (VIDEO)

Cik B in sunglasses similar to the pair that Azwan often sports in his videos. — Screengrabs from Twitter/HavocCikB

PETALING JAYA, Feb 7 — Cik B has chosen to fight hate with humour in her latest response to controversial TV host Azwan Ali.

The teenage daughter of Qu Puteh founder Datuk Seri Vida has responded to Azwan’s latest expletive-laden rant against her mum by imitating his voice and signature phrases.

A video posted to Cik B’s Twitter account shows the 14-year-old yelling “pu**mak” in front of shelves filled with branded handbags.

“Louis Vuitton handbags and purses, bought from London and Paris.

“See my level, see my level,” she says in the video, referring to Azwan’s trademark line.

Azwan, also known as Diva AA, ignited a public spat with Vida last month after uploading a Twitter video of him burning a bottle of perfume and a headscarf that was gifted to him by the cosmetics tycoon.

The younger brother of Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali angrily told Vida to “go to hell” while insulting her two sons who died in a house fire in 2013 and ridiculing her failed marriages.

The beef was believed to have originated from Vida’s alleged failure to pay Azwan an appearance fee for an event.

Soon after, Vida came forward with an emotional video statement condemning Azwan’s actions as cruel and insensitive.

The 53-year-old celebrity retaliated with another Twitter clip on his now-private account in which he curses Vida out, claiming that he had not mentioned her by name in his last video even though it was clear that he was targeting her.

He can be heard repeatedly yelling “pu**mak” as he filmed the video from the balcony of a high-rise building.