Watch this new trailer for Ben Affleck’s ‘The Way Back’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Way Back’ that stars Ben Affleck.

LOS ANGELES, Feb 4 — Warner Bros has released a new trailer for the upcoming drama The Way Back that stars Ben Affleck.

Affleck stars as a former high school basketball star whose life is spinning out of control due to his alcoholism but finds a ray of hope when he is asked to coach the basketball team at his alma mater.

The film also stars Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins, Janina Gavankar and Glynn Turman.

The synopsis for the film reads: “Jack Cunningham (Affleck) once had a life filled with promise. In high school, he was a basketball phenom with a full university scholarship, when suddenly, for reasons unknown, he walked away from the game, forfeiting his future. Now years later, Jack is spiralling down, triggered by an unspeakable loss, and drowning in the alcoholism that cost him his marriage and any hope for a better life. When he is asked to coach the basketball team at his alma mater, which has fallen far since his glory days, he reluctantly accepts, surprising no one more than himself. As the boys start to come together as a team and win, Jack may have finally found a reason to confront the demons that have derailed him. But will it be enough to fill the void, heal the deep wounds of his past, and set him on the road to redemption?”

The Way Back is set for US release on March 6.