Hong Kong entertainer Dicky Cheung postpones Macao concert due to Coronavirus outbreak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Hong Kong actor and singer Dicky Cheung Wai Kin has become the latest celebrity to postpone a concert due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

His February 22 concert has been put on hold until further notice, according to a statement issued by venue organiser The Venetian Macao.

In response to the cancellation, Cheung, who recently starred in The Learning Curve of a Warlord, said the health of everyone was of the most importance.

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau too had recently announced the cancellation of all his 12 concerts in the city.

The two-week tour, dubbed My Love Andy Lau World Tour Hong Kong 2020 was scheduled to kick off on February 15 and end on February 28.

Fellow Hong Kong actor and Cantopop singer Leon Lau had also postponed his two shows that were originally slated for Jan 31 and Feb 1 at Studio City Event Centre in Macau.

China has halted travel from the city, the capital of Hubei province, as it tries to stop the spread of the virus.

The outbreak, which began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, has spread throughout China and across the world ― with cases confirmed in around a dozen countries, including Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal, United States, Australia and Germany.